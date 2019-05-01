Genesco names new Chief Operating Officer

Nashville-based retailer Genesco has appointed Mimi Eckel Vaughn to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective today. She will continue to serve in her previous role as Chief Financial Officer as well, until a substitute is found.

“Mimi has been a key contributor in the growth and expansion of the Company, and more recently her leadership as CFO was invaluable as we sold the Lids division. Moving forward as a footwear-focused company, Mimi's vision, strategic insight and financial acumen in combination with her deep understanding of all Genesco's businesses and of the markets in which they operate, will serve the Company well”, said Genesco’s CEO, Robert Dennis, in a statement.

Vaughn joined Genesco 15 years ago as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development and, since then, has held several senior roles within the company. She took the CFO position in 2015, leading all finance-related activities. Prior to joining Genesco, she served as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Link2Gov and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Founded in 1924, Genesco Inc sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,500 retail stores across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany under the nameplates Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy and Johnston & Murphy.