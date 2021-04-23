George at Asda managing director to step down

Asda’s has announced that Steph Strike, the managing director of the company’s George fashion label, is leaving the business later this year to take up a new role.

Strike joined Asda back in 1995 as part of the retailer’s graduate training scheme and held a number of senior roles at the company before being appointed as managing director of George in 2019.

“Steph has given exceptional service to Asda over a 25-year period during which she has successfully led a number of different functions whilst mentoring and inspiring many colleagues to fulfil their potential,” said outgoing Asda CEO Roger Burnley said in a statement.

“Whilst we are very sorry to see her go, her new opportunity is an excellent one and she leaves with our best wishes.”

The George leadership team will report to Burnley in the interim until a successor is appointed.

It comes at a time of significant change at the British retailer. In February, billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital completed their acquisition of Asda from Walmart for 6.8 billion pounds.

Weeks later it was announced that Asda CEO Burnley would be leaving the company.

Earlier this month, Asda quashed rumours that it was planning to sell off its George clothing brand.

“George has been a crucial part of the Asda family and continues to be a key part of our strategy,” Burnley said at the time.