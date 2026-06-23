George at Asda’s managing director to depart business

Supermarket chain Asda has confirmed that chief commercial officer for non-food and George managing director, Liz Evans, is leaving the business at the end of June, after four and a half years with the company.

Evans joined Asda in January 2022 initially to lead the George business end-to-end, before also taking on the leadership of the supermarket’s retail teams in 2025.

With her departure, Asda is reshaping its executive team and has appointed David Lepley to take an expanded chief operating officer role, adding retail operations to his existing supply chain operations remit.

In addition, Rachel Eyre becomes chief customer and digital officer, bringing together Asda’s online and digital businesses alongside her current remit, including George.com, Asda Money and Mobile.

Asda added in a statement that a new permanent chief executive for George has been appointed to lead George’s end-to-end and that they would be “announced in due course”.

In the interim, the George clothing team will report to chief people officer James Goodman, while the George general merchandise team will report to Darren Blackhurst alongside his existing responsibilities.

Commenting on Evans’ departure, Allan Leighton, executive chairman of Asda, said: “Liz has been a fabulous steward during her time with us. Firstly, leading the George business through a period of continued growth and then taking on the leadership of our retail teams.

“Leading both, she has made a lasting impact, with our colleagues and the business more widely, and set in place the foundation for success moving forwards. I am immensely grateful for her leadership and wish her all the very best for the future.”