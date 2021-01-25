German discounter Takko Fashion names interim CEO

German discount fashion chain Takko Fashion has named Karl-Heinz Holland as new interim CEO following the departure of previous CEO Alexander Mattschull announced in October.

Holland was until now the chairman of the Takko Fashion advisory board, and has previously worked for 23 years at the Lidl Group, including 6 years as CEO.

“Takko Fashion and the entire retail sector are in a very challenging situation. Now we have to focus all our energy on the challenges ahead,” Holland said in a statement.

“Together with our employees, I am looking forward to steering Takko Fashion into a successful future during this transitional period. I know that I can rely on the support of the entire Takko Fashion team.”

The company also announced that Ernst de Kuiper has been appointed interim chief financial officer, taking over from Andreas Silbernagel on an interim basis, who is adjourning his position for health reasons until further notice.

De Kuiper most recently served as chief financial officer/chief information office of Homefashion Group, Kwantum and Leen Bakker.