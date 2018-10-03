Gerry Weber CEO Ralf Weber to join the supervisory board

Gerry Weber International AG has announced that its CEO Ralf Weber has decided to step down from the position at the end of the financial year 2017/18 on October 31, 2018. From November 1, 2018, the company added, Johannes Ehling, member of the managing board and chief sales and chief digital officer, will assume the position of spokesperson of the managing board, taking over the responsibilities of Ralf Weber. Additionally, the company appointed Florian Frank as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and member of the managing board with immediate effect.

"In Ralf Weber our managing board loses a wholehearted entrepreneur with a strong emotional bond to Gerry Weber International AG and the entire region. He took great responsibility in a time of great difficulty and initiated the restructuring of our organization with Fit4Growth and the Performance Program", said Dr. Ernst F. Schröder, Chairman of the supervisory board of Gerry Weber International in a statement.

Ralf Weber to join Gerry Weber’s supervisory board

Gerry Weber International further said that Ralf Weber will join the company’s supervisory board at the end of his term in office, while Gerhard Weber, one of the two founders of the company, steps down for reasons of age.

"We are all the more looking forward to the knowledgeable and vigorous contributions of Ralf Weber in the supervisory board. We owe our deepest gratitude for the achievements of his lifetime to Gerhard Weber, who will retire from the supervisory board for the reasons of age, but will remain associated to the company as co-owner," added Schröder.

Commenting on his decision to resign as the company’s CEO, Ralf Weber said: "I am convinced, that right now the right time has come to foster the implementation of the upcoming future concept with a new management structure. With joint forces and the support of all members of the managing board and the supervisory board, we will lead Gerry Weber back on track."

