Gerry Weber International's CFO Jörg Stüber resigns

Gerry Weber International AG has announced that Jörg Stüber, chief financial officer of the company, has requested to be relieved of his duties due to health reasons. The company said that his request was accepted by the supervisory board.

The company added that its supervisory board deeply regrets this decision and expresses its gratitude to Stüber for his accomplished work. His duties will now be looked after by CEO Ralf Weber, until a new CFO is appointed.

However, the company also said that Stüber will continue to remain at the company and will return to his previous position as Director Finance.

