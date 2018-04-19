Gerry Weber names Michael Dotterweich Director Wholesale for DACH

Gerry Weber International AG has appointed Michael Dotterweich as Director Wholesale for the DACH region. The company said, in this position he will be responsible for the entire wholesale sales of Gerry Weber and TalkAbout.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ralf Weber, CEO of Gerry Weber International said in a press release: "Dotterweich is an experienced leader having excellent industry knowledge. We have already worked with Dotterweich and appreciate his extensive know-how."

Dotterweich brings an extensive experience in national as well as international wholesale business to Gerry Weber. In 2016, he was sales manager DACH from Gerry Weber Collection. Previously, he was responsible for international sales channel at Passport Fashion GmbH. Most recently, Dotterweich served as sales manager at the More & More AG.

Dotterweich will succeed Jens Herzig, who will be leaving Gerry Weber at the end of June 2018.

