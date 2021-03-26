Gerry Weber promotes Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus to CEO role

Gerry Weber International AG has appointed the former chief operating officer (COO) Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus as the new CEO for a three-year term, taking effect from the end of the corporation's 2021 annual general assembly. In her role as the COO, she is responsible for the design, production, procurement, and marketing/communication and will now also be taking on the responsibility for sales.

The company said, Schindler-Obenhaus takes over the position from Alexander Gedat, who assumed the role temporarily in February 2020. Gedat, the company added, strives to be elected as the chairman of the company’s supervisory board at the annual meeting.

“We are incredibly pleased that we were able to win Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus for the CEO position and are certain that we are taking the right step at the right time,” said Dr Tobias Moser, chairman of the supervisory board of Gerry Weber International AG.

Before taking up her post in Halle/Westphalia, the 58-year old was a board member for purchasing, marketing and IT at Katag AG in Bielefeld. She was appointed a member of the Katag AG management board in 2010 and previously headed, among other things, the strategic coordination of purchasing and sales as well as the company's expansion management. Schindler-Obenhaus started her career at the department store group Horten AG and has been working in the fashion industry for almost 40 years.

“I’m grateful for the trust that the supervisory board has placed in me – and also for the trust of our employees. We are optimistic about our future and want to build on our previous success with Gerry Weber by again becoming the leader in the modern classic mainstream segment,” added Schindler-Obenhaus.