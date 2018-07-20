Gerry Weber reorganises strategic business unit

As part of its “Performance Programme” for sustainable profitable growth, Gerry Weber International AG has reorganised its Gerry Weber SBU (Strategic Business Unit), which will now run as a category management organisation. The company said, starting September 2018, the Gerry Weber SBU will be led by Rena Marx, Creative Vice President, and Peter Krosta, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President/Sales with effect from September 1, 2018. Gerry Weber added that at the same time, Krosta will also become Managing Director of Gerry Weber Retail GmbH.

“Krosta is an experienced manager with excellent industry knowledge, who will help us lead the Gerry Weber Group into a successful future,” said Ralf Weber, CEO of Gerry Weber International in a statement.

Peter Krosta to join Gerry Weber in September

In his dual role, the company added, Krosta will be responsible for the national and international wholesale operations of the Gerry Weber SBU as well as for the retail operations of the Gerry Weber core brands and will additionally be involved in all cross-channel activities based on physical retail responsibility. Krosta will report to Johannes Ehling, Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Gerry Weber International AG.

Krosta, the company said, brings long-standing experience in both the wholesale sector and the retail sector. He started his professional career at Galeria Kaufhof GmbH, where he stayed for twelve years, before taking over as head of operations at Wicky Group. In 2012, he became sales manager at Ernstings Family GmbH & Co. KG and will serve in this role until the end of August 2018.

Gerry Weber added that Marx was appointed Creative Vice President of Gerry Weber with effect from March 1, 2018. In this position, she is responsible for the creative orientation of the Gerry Weber collection, casual and edition brands. She is also in charge of the product development and procurement process.

Marx joined the Group in January 2015. As product director Gerry Weber Casual, she was responsible for the development of the casual segment, which the company said, has grown consistently within three years of her taking on the responsibility.

Additionally, Gerry Weber said, Raimund Axmann, executive vice president/product Gerry Weber and Talkabout, has chosen not to renew his contract after June 30, 2020 for personal reasons. Axmann had joined the Group in September 2006. In the beginning, he served as managing director of Gerry Weber Life Style Fashion GmbH, where he was responsible for knitwear, shirts, trousers, skirts, blouses and outdoor.

Picture credit:Gerry Weber International