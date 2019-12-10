Gert Boyle’s daughter Sarah Bany leaves Columbia Sportswear board

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced that Sarah A. Bany, a longtime director of the company has decided to step down effective immediately, in order to focus on administering Gert Boyle’s estate.

“It has been my great honour to serve as a director of Columbia Sportswear since 1988,” said Bany in a statement, adding, “However, as I am now responsible for administering my mother’s estate, I feel that I should step away from the Board so that I can fully dedicate myself to that responsibility.”

Bany is a daughter of Gert Boyle and a sister of Tim Boyle.

“We thank Bany for her many years of service to the company. She has been a valuable member of the board whose service will be missed. We fully understand her desire to focus on matters related to Gert’s estate,” added the company’s President, CEO and Director Tim Boyle.