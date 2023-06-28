GFG names new chief financial officer

Global Fashion Group (GFG), which owns e-commerce platforms The Iconic, Zalora and Dafiti, is continuing its executive team transformation by naming Helen Hickman as its new chief financial officer.

Hickman is currently director of group finance and has been with GFG for more than seven years. She will succeed Matthew Price as chief financial officer on August 14 and join the executive team.

As part of the company’s ongoing focus to advance its platform vision across LATAM, ANZ and SEA, Jere Calmes has been announced as the new chief executive of The Iconic, GFG’s ANZ business, after a successful three-year tenure as chief executive of Lamoda, which GFG sold in late 2022.

While Nicolle Strauss will take on additional responsibility as chief people and sustainability officer in July to lead GFG’s ‘People & Planet Positive’ agenda.

Christoph Barchewitz, chief executive and Gunjan Soni, group chief operating officer will be the only members of the Management Board, effective 14th August.

Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of GFG, said in a statement: “The transformation of the Executive Team reflects the priorities and change in complexity and scale of the Group. With a leaner and refreshed leadership structure, we are more focused than ever on continuing to advance our platform vision whilst prioritising profitability and improved cash flow in the short term.

“Helen’s appointment as CFO is testament to the strength of our senior leadership team and robust succession planning. Matthew’s impact on GFG extends far beyond financial strategy and performance. He played a crucial role in enabling our IPO, built a strong finance team and drove operational excellence across the Group. We are hugely thankful for Matthew’s contributions to the business and wish him all the very best for the future.”