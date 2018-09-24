Gilberto Calzolari wins best emerging designer at The Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia, also known as “the Oscars of sustainable fashion”, announced this year’s winners in a ceremony held last night in Milan. Milanese designer Gilberto Calzolari took home the evening’s ultimate prize, the Franca Sozzani Award for best emerging designer.

Donatella Versace, artistic director and vice-president of the Versace Group, was the other big winner: she won the CNMI in Recognition for Sustainability Award, thanks to initiatives such as banning fur from future collections and designing greener retail spaces.

Other winners of the night included the model and author Cameron Russell, who received the Changemaker award for her activism in defense of sustainable fashion, and Vogue editor Suzy Menkes, for pushing for sustainability initiatives in the luxury market.

Several celebrities attended the event, including actors Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett.

Photos: courtesy of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards