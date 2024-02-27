Giles Wilson to start the CFO role with Dr. Martens in May

Giles Wilson, whose appointment as Dr. Martens chief financial officer (CFO) was announced in November last year, will be joining the business and board from May 27, 2024.

The company said in a release that he will present the FY24 results of the company on May 30, 2024.

The company also confirmed that Giles and Katie Wilson, a person closely associated with him, have purchased a total of 57,400 shares in Dr. Martens plc on the open market since his appointment was first announced.

Giles Wilson joins Dr. Martens from William Grant & Sons Limited, one of the largest global spirits companies, owners of premium brands including Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky, The Balvenie Whisky and Hendrick's Gin.

Prior to this, the company added, Wilson served as CFO at John Menzies plc from 2016 to 2020, and then subsequently became CEO from 2019 to 2020.

Wilson qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC and previously held a senior role at Commercial Estates Group.