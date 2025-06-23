Giorgio Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week shows

In a late afternoon press release, Armani announced that Giorgio Armani would not be present at his scheduled shows for men’s fashion week, which began today in Milan.

"Regarding the Emporio Armani show tomorrow and the Giorgio Armani show on Monday, June 23, we wish to inform you that Mr Armani, currently convalescing at home, will not be present at the two shows as usual."

In his place, Leo Dell’Orco, head of style for the menswear lines, will greet the audience at the end of the shows.

"Mr Armani worked with his usual dedication on the collections that will be presented. Although he cannot be physically present, he will closely follow every stage of the organisation," the note concluded.

Milan Fashion Week, dedicated to the SS25 collections, kicked off today. Scheduled from June 20 to 24, fashion week features 89 appointments: 20 catwalk shows, including five digital, 43 presentations, four presentations by appointment and 22 events.