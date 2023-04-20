Giorgio Armani to receive honorary degree in global business management from Cattolica University

On Thursday May 11 2023, fashion designer and entrepreneur Giorgio Armani will receive an honorary degree in Global business management from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore or the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, with several campuses throughout Italy. The ceremony will take place in Piacenza, at the city’s municipal theatre.

"After Rector Franco Anelli's greeting, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Law, Anna Maria Fellegara, will read out the reasons why the faculty awarded the academic prize to an entrepreneur who has become a leading player in global business thanks to his extraordinary creative, organisational and strategic skills," a release shared by the university reads. “This will be followed by Giorgio Armani's speech.”

Born in Piacenza in 1934, Giorgio Armani grew up in the Piacenza capital, where he attended the Lorenzo Respighi scientific high school before moving to Milan with his family. He became a fashion designer and entrepreneur, and today Armani is president and CEO of the Armani Group, which has 8304 employees and 9 production plants.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and editing from Italian into English by Veerle Versteeg.