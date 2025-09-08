Giorgio Armani's funeral to be held privately on Monday

Rome - Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 91, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in a private ceremony in a town in northern Italy. Local authorities made the announcement.

"Armani's private funeral will be held in the small church of San Martino, in the medieval village of Rivalta", about 62 miles south of Milan, the Association of Castles of the Duchy of Parma, Piacenza and Pontremoli said on Sunday.

Armani frequently visited this small commune, which is also the location of his mother's grave.

The surrounding area will be closed "for security reasons and to ensure the confidentiality of the funeral", the statement added on Facebook.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, also announced a day of mourning in the Italian economic capital on Monday.

On Sunday, thousands of people continued to visit the chapel of rest, open until 6pm GMT, at the Armani Teatro in Milan. This is the headquarters of the Armani group, located in the city's former industrial district.

Personalities such as former prime minister Matteo Renzi, composer Ludovico Einaudi and Napoli FC president Aurelio De Laurentiis were in attendance.

Imposing wreaths were placed at the entrance to the room where the coffin rests.