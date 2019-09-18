Giuseppe Zanotti announces new CEO

Eugenio Manghi has joined Italian luxury footwear label Giussepe Zanotti as its new chief executive officer. Manghi has 20 years of experience as a manager in the fashion industry and will take the place of its former CEO, Nicola Brandolese. Brandolese recently left the shoe label for Net-A-Porter.

Before joining the Italian footwear brand, Manghi served as the chief executive officer of Betty Blue SpA, which owns the women’s fashion brand, Elisabetta Franchi. Prior to then, he served in a variety of senior positions within the Max Mara group.