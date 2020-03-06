Givenchy names new CEO

Givenchy has named Renaud de Lesquen their new CEO. Currently, de Lesquen is president and CEO of Dior Americas. He will step into his new role on April 1.

De Lesquen joins Givenchy at a time when their perfume and beauty business is growing, and his expertise in both fashion and beauty is thought to help the brand continue on its trajectory of growth.

De Lesquen succeeds LVMH veteran Phillip Fortunato, who steered the company through two very different creative directors, Riccardo Tisci and Clare Waight Keller. FashionUnited has reach out for further comment.