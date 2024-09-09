Givenchy ropes in Sarah Burton as creative director

LVMH-owned Givenchy has appointed British designer Sarah Burton as creative director, with immediate effect. She will present her first collection in March 2025.

Burton, the company said in a statement, will be responsible for the creative direction of all of the maison’s women's and men's collections.

Commenting on her new role at Givenchy, Burton said: “I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.”

The spring/summer 2024 collection was Burton’s last show for Alexander McQueen, where she spent over two decades of her career with 13 years as its creative director.

“Sarah Burton’s unique vision and approach to fashion will be invaluable to this iconic Maison, known for its audacity and haute couture. I am convinced that her creative leadership will contribute to the future success and international standing of the maison,” added Sidney Toledano, chairman of the Givenchy board.

Alessandro Valenti, CEO of Givenchy further said: "Her remarkable career path and creative vision have already won her a vast fan base, and we are certain that under her direction, Givenchy will continue to innovate and captivate an extensive audience across the world stage.”

Givenchy’s former creative director Matthew Williams stepped down in January 2024 after three years in the role.