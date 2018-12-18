Global Brands promotes Ronald Ventricelli to COO, also appoints new CFO

Global Brands Group Holding Limited has announced two key executive appointments as part of the group’s new vision for long-term strategic growth. The company said, Ronald Ventricelli has been named Global Chief Operating Officer and President of North America, a newly created role at the group, and Mark Caldwell has been named Chief Financial Officer. Both leaders will report directly to Rick Darling, Chief Executive Officer of the group.

“We are embarking on a new chapter in the Global Brands story and aligning our senior leadership team for long-term growth,” said Darling in a statement, adding, “I have the utmost confidence in Ron’s ability to position our businesses for greater opportunities. Mark has demonstrated strong financial acumen and will no doubt continue to provide excellent leadership to our finance team.”

GLobal Brands promotes Ronal Ventricelli to COO, appoints Mark Caldwell as CFO

Ventricelli, the company said, has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience. He most recently served as chief financial officer of Global Brands and, before that, at LF USA, Global Brands’ predecessor. Before joining the group, Ventricelli served as chief financial officer at Frederick Atkins and Adrienne Vittadini. Earlier in his career, he worked in public accounting at KPMG on the audit side of the business. He is a member of the Board of Governors of the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Caldwell, the company added, joined Global Brands’ predecessor, LF USA, as a vice president of finance in 2010. He was promoted to senior vice president and corporate controller in 2012, and then to executive vice president of finance in 2014. Prior to joining the group, he spent 13 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Picture:Facebook/Juicy Couture