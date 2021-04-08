Global Fashion Agenda names Federica Marchionni as new CEO

Global Fashion Agenda, a leadership forum for industry collaboration on fashion sustainability, has named Federica Marchionni as its new CEO.

At the helm of the organisation, Marchionni will be tasked with accelerating Global Fashion Agenda’s growth, elevating its forums - which include Copenhagen Fashion Summit and CFS+ - and propelling its advocacy efforts.

Marchionni brings a wealth of experience across fashion and digital, having held leadership roles across Europe, the US and China, including as international CEO of luxury Chinese retailer Secoo.

Prior to Secoo, she was CEO and board director at US retailer Lands’ End and president of Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana Inc.

New CEO at Global Fashion Agenda

“The Global Fashion Agenda Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome such an esteemed senior fashion executive who has served in a wide array of leadership roles in Europe, the US and China,” said Niels Eskildsen, chairman of Global Fashion Agenda, in a release.

“We’re certain that Federica, together with the Global Fashion Agenda team, will expand the reach of our mission to make fashion sustainable.”

Marchionni will start her role on June 1 and will relocate to Copenhagen.

Commenting on her appointment, Marchionni said: “I felt a sense of urgency to lead something more impactful for the planet. Joining Global Fashion Agenda, with its excellent team and extraordinary partners, is an incredible opportunity to help accelerate the sustainability agenda in the fashion industry globally.

“The industry must act now, and bold decisions are needed to repurpose business models in order to create a prosperous industry.”