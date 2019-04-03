Global Fashion Group appoints new CFO

Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced the appointment of Matthew Price as the group’s new chief financial officer.

Price, who most recently held the same role at Moneysupermarket and previously held key financial roles at Costa Coffee and Sainsbury’s, will be joining GFG later this month and will be based in London. Price will be taking over from current CFO Nils Chrestin who joined GFG’s CIS business Lamoda in 2013, before being appointed as group CFO in 2015.

Commenting on Price’s appointment in a statement, Christoph Barchewitz, co-CEO of GFG, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew to GFG. His broad commercial and international experience makes him an ideal fit. With his track record of working across retail and digital sectors to drive positive change, he is a welcome addition to the team and I am looking forward to working with him.

“I would like to thank Nils for his contributions, passion and leadership over the years and we wish him all the best on both a professional and personal level for this next chapter.”

Commenting on his new role, Price added: “As a leader in e-commerce in the fashion & lifestyle sector in growth markets, GFG is in a strong position. I am very excited about the future of the company and am looking forward to getting started and working with the GFG leadership team on the next phase of GFG’s development.”