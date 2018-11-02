Global Fashion Group names Erica Berchtold as new CEO of The Iconic

Global Fashion Group (GFG), has appointed Erica Berchtold as Chief Executive Officer of The Iconic. Berchtold, the company said will join in February 2019 and take over from Patrick Schmidt, who has served as CEO since 2013. Schmidt, the company added, took on the role of Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group in February 2018 and will also become Chairman of The Iconic.

Commenting on her new position at The Iconic, Berchtold said in a statement: “I am absolutely honoured to be joining The Iconic, the most dynamic, fastest growing fashion retailer across Australia and New Zealand. With a laser-focus on customer experience, the team has done an amazing job evolving the brand and it will be fantastic working with them to take the business to even greater heights.”

Erica Berchtold to join as the new CEO of The Iconic

Berchtold brings almost 20 years of retail experience to The Iconic, most recently serving as managing director of the sports division for Super Retail Group (incorporating Rebel Sport) for seven years. During her time at SRG, the company said, Bechtold was instrumental in driving strong business growth, whilst scaling employee and customer engagement. In addition to her managing director role, Berchtold was a member of the Super Retail Group executive team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erica to The Iconic team after an extensive global search to appoint our new CEO. Under Erica’s guidance, The Iconic will continue to thrive as it designs the future of fashion retail across Australia and New Zealand, liberating its customers with a seamless and inspiring shopping experience,” added Schmidt.

Prior to joining Super Retail Group, Erica held a number of senior management positions including general manager of two women's apparel businesses for Specialty Fashion Group, general manager of merchandise & marketing for Rebel Sport and national product management roles at Harvey Norman.

Picture:Facebook/The Iconic