Global Organic Textile Standard appoints two more executives

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) recently has had a change in executive leaders. The company currently has had two dual managers step up: Claudia Kersten and Rahul Bhajekar.

The two have stepped up as Herbert Ladwig is leaving his role as managing director of GOTS. The nonprofit, established in 2002, currently will continue under Kersten and Bhajekar. Both new managers have worked with GOTS for some time, as reported by Apparel News. “I am extremely pleased that we can secure my succession with these two top executives leading the Global Standard gGmbH,” Ladwig told the publication.

Kersten studied business administration at Koblenz/Germany based Public and Business Administration Academy, and Sustainability Management (MBA) at Leuphana University in Lüneburg, Germany. According to the Global-Standard.org, she also worked as a consultant and was an editor of the b2b sustainable textiles magazine “natürlich natur." In her new role, she will work alongside Bhajekar to improve the overall operations of GOTS. Bhajekar will also be in control of further development and quality assurance of GOTS, according to organization's website. Currently, the company has over 5,000 operations with more than 1.7 million workers internationally.