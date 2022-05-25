Glossier appoints new chief executive

Beauty brand Glossier has confirmed that founder Emily Weiss is stepping down as its chief executive officer and will stay on as executive chairwoman.

In a blog post on the Glossier website, Weiss said that her successor as chief executive would be chief commercial officer Kyle Leahy, effective immediately.

“I will always be Glossier’s founder. But a CEO is the champion that a company looks to, to lead it into tomorrow,” said Weiss in the blog post. “From my observation, the greatest companies in the world understand this distinction and make sure that the CEO seat is always filled with the right person to take it where it needs to go for its brightest next chapter.”

Weiss goes on to add that she feels that Leachy is the right person to evolve how Glossier meets the needs of its six million strong global audience and satisfy brand demand, as nearly 1 out of every 2 women in the US, aged 18 to 34, have heard of the brand.

The blog post adds: “From the get-go, Kyle understood that Glossier is in year 7 of a 100-year journey. We had long discussions about the evolution of our company strategy, anchored in our shared understanding that distribution channels change, history is cyclical, but iconic brands and products are forever.

“Kyle joined the team in 2021 because she wants Glossier to mean even more to future generations than it has to our initial 6 million customers. She brings both a deep appreciation of the power of timeless consumer brands and the proven experience of leading large, dynamic organisations through transformational moments.”

By moving to become executive chairwoman, Weiss said that she will be able to focus more of her time on supporting the creative, brand, product and retail teams, as well as on the store design for Glossier’s New York flagship, which will open in SoHo in early 2023.

This is the latest change for the beauty brand, in 2021, Glossier expanded its executive team with the appointment of Seun Sodipo as its chief financial officer and Kristy Maynes as senior vice president of retail.