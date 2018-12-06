Glossier president Henry Davis steps down

Glossier is now out of a president and chief financial officer. The direct-to-consumer beauty brand’s president, Henry Davis, decided earlier this week to step down from his executive role within the company to pursue other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Davis had been president of Glossier since 2014. His departure comes shortly after those of the brand’s previous chief financial officer Matt Weiler and creative director Helen Steed. Glossier’s founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss is still holding onto her executive position.

Davis wrote a blog post, published on Medium, discussing his decision to leave Glossier. He describes Weiss as “a generation-defining entrepreneur,” and wrote, “I also so passionately wanted to work with Emily because we shared a belief that a new type of tech-driven, direct-to-consumer company could fundamentally change the consumer relationship with a brand and the products it created.”

Davis concluded his statement with a message that his learnings from working with Glossier would shape his next project. “I am moving on to start my next adventure as founder of a new company,” he wrote, “I continue to be incredibly focused on the dramatic pace of change and the growing opportunities for disruption in the consumer product landscape.”