Glyn Hughes to take charge as the new Mothercare CFO

Mothercare has elevated Glyn Hughes, currently the company’s interim finance director, as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. The company said, following a handover period Hughes will be appointed as CFO and Executive Director with effect from December 1, 2017, when Richard Smothers, the current CFO, whose resignation was announced on May 11, 2017, will leave the business.

Commenting on Hughes’ appointment, Mark Newton-Jones, CEO, said in a statement, “I am delighted that Glyn is joining Mothercare as our Chief Financial Officer. Glyn’s extensive international retail knowledge and finance experience will be a huge support to the team and me as our business goes through the next phase of its transition.”

“I am extremely pleased that we have found someone with the skills and leadership qualities to work with Mark and the other members of the executive management team in delivering the company’s strategy. Glyn will be a great asset to the Company, Board and the Executive Committee, and I look forward to working together,” added Alan Parker, CBE, Chairman.

Picture:Facebook/Mothercare