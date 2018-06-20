Goat announces new chief operating officer

Sneaker marketplace Goat has announced the appointment of Lizzie Francis as its first chief operating officer. Francis, who will report to Goat’s CEO and co-founder, Eddy Lu, is set to oversee Goat’s global expansion and improve the shopping experience for female consumers.

”Lizzie’s world-class experience in building and scaling commerce brands will be instrumental in our global growth, and will help us build GOAT and Flight Club into the preeminent platforms for buying sneakers", said Lu in a statement. “I'm excited to help continue innovating on the way we discover, buy and sell sneakers", Francis added.

Founded in 2015 in Los Angeles, Goat is a mobile-only marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect to exchange latest, limited-edition and rare sneakers. The company differentiates itself from competitors by verifying if the pairs sold on its platform are not fake. Last year, Goat received 25 million US dollars in a funding round led by Accel Partners to hire up and expand its distribution capabilities.