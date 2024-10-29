Good American names Paul Griffin president

Good American, the denim-focused brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, has appointed Paul Griffin to the role of president.

Griffin confirmed the news in a post on LinkedIn, where he said he was “looking forward to leading the team in the next chapters of growth across DTC, wholesale and retail, both domestically and internationally”.

He joins Good American from French group SMCP, the parent company of Sandro, Maje and De Fursac, where he had served as president and chief executive officer of the North American business for over nine years.

Griffin announced his departure from the luxury giant one month ago in a statement in which he said: “Looking back, I am overwhelmed with pride. Together with our talented Dream Team, we cultivated more than just outstanding results; we fostered a culture of unyielding determination, creativity, inclusivity and collaboration.”

Prior to SMCP, the executive had been president of the North American business of Ted Baker for 13 years, exhibiting his expansive history in such leadership roles.

His appointment at Good American comes as the brand continues to cement a physical retail presence off the back of a dedicated strategy launched last year.

It was then that the label opened its first brick and mortar store, situated in Los Angeles, sparking a series of openings in the retail field throughout the US.