Gore-Tex inventor Robert Gore dies aged 83

Robert Gore, the inventor of waterproof outerwear material Gore-Tex, has died at the age of 83.

Gore, who was chairman of the board of directors of the family company W. L. Gore & Associates, passed away on September 17, the company announced in a statement.

Gore-Tex technology was introduced in 1976 and has been used within the fashion industry as well as outside of it, with the technology paving the way for advancements in industries varying from medical devices and space exploration to filtration.

In the same year, Gore succeeded his father as president and CEO of the company. “Bob Gore appreciated that innovation can arise from many different places if entrepreneurial spirit is encouraged and fostered,” said current CEO Jason Field.

“Innovation as activity, doing things with your hands, experimenting, testing and observing, was instilled in our enterprise consistently and productively throughout Bob’s tenure as both president and chairman.”