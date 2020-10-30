Graduate Fashion Foundation names 10 new global ambassadors

Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charitable organisation that champions and supports graduates and undergraduate students, has named 10 new global ambassadors to “support the next generation of talent”.

The new ambassadors join the charity behind Graduate Fashion Week this month and include fashion designers, international buyers, sustainability activists, stylists, editors and marketing experts.

The aim of the global ambassadors new role for the Graduate Fashion Foundation charity will include offering advice and guidance to undergraduates and alumni, attending industry and graduate events, joining judging panels for the Graduate Fashion Foundation Annual Awards, as well as representing the charity and its work within the industry and supporting fashion talent across 26 disciplines.

The ten new ambassadors are: Fashion Revolution co-founder Orsola de Castro, supermodel Eunice Olumide, designer Patrick McDowell, Dior Bediako founder of Pepper Your Talk and The Junior Network, Browns buyer Ida Petersson, Isabella Silvers integrated associate editor of Hearst Studio, Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones founders of premium designer label Teatum Jones, stylist Bemi Shaw and designer Edeline Lee.

Graduate Fashion Foundation president Hilary Alexander, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to have such fantastic and motivational industry members join GFF as Global Ambassadors and continue supporting the Foundation’s goals and objectives to bridge the gap between education and industry.

“They each join the charity with many years’ experience in their specialist areas of the industry, and they will hugely inspire the next generate of talent emerging from UK and International universities.”

Fashion designers Edeline Lee, TeatumJones and Patrick McDowell join Graduate Fashion Foundation as global ambassadors

On becoming an ambassador, London-based designer Patrick McDowell said: “Education and the support of young creative fashion talent is paramount to the future and success of our industry and a cause very close to my heart. I couldn’t be more humbled to be joining the Foundation, focusing on creative education, sustainability and a fairer fashion industry for all.”

Edeline Lee, who launched her eponymous label in 2014, added: “It is so important that we nurture the talent we have in abundance here in the UK. The fashion industry can be daunting and Graduate Fashion Foundation gives a much-needed platform to those who are at the beginning of their careers. Graduate Fashion Week is a hub of creativity and ideas that creates visibility and prospects for the next generation.”

As well as designers joining the charity, future talent will also have support from Ida Petersson, director of men’s and womenswear buying at Browns, who said: “I had the opportunity to attend the Graduate Fashion Foundation showcase this past season and was in awe with the level of creativity, craftsmanship and talent on offer.

“At Browns discovering, nurturing and platforming the next generation of designers is inherent to our DNA and I look forward to continuing our partnership with the foundation, alongside the incredible line-up of ambassadors, by offering the necessary support and mentorship to allow these young designers to flourish.”

The ten new ambassadors join the current eleven who were appointed in 2016 and 2018 to support the work of the international charity. They include Richard Quinn, Julien Macdonald, Caryn Franklin, Henry Holland, Sara Maino, Fabio Piras, Gok Wan, Iain R Webb, Daniel Lismore, Pam Hogg and Christopher Raeburn.

The Graduate Fashion Foundation global ambassadors also sit alongside the Charities Patrons - Christopher Bailey, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, and Nick Knight who were all appointed in 2016 during the charities 25th anniversary. As well as Diane von Furstenberg and Nadja Swarovski who were appointed in 2018 and Zandra Rhodes appointed in 2019.

Images: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation; Main image - Edeline Lee and Patrick McDowell; Second image - Ida Petersson