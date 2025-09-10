Graduate Fashion Foundation names first-ever managing director

The Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF), the charity behind the world's largest showcase of BA fashion talent, Graduate Fashion Week, which takes place annually in London, has named Nicola Hitchens, previously communications and special projects director, as its first-ever managing director.

In a statement, GFF said the move represents a “new approach” for the charity, as it places “strategic direction at the forefront of priorities,” to continue to be the voice of higher education in the UK and play an integral role in connecting universities and the industry.

As managing director, Hitchens will lead the charity into a “a new era of celebrating multidisciplinary talent, preparing graduates for the fashion industry of today,” added the charity, as the GFF looks to drive forward growth and create new opportunities for students and graduates.

Commenting on her appointment and the GFF’s strategy moving forward, Hitchens said: “Central to our strategy is to collaborate with industry to create opportunities, continue to decentralise regionally and work closely with a team that will bring in new ideas and energy.

“We look forward to seeing how the charity evolves over the coming year and taking the leadership role of a charity I am dedicated to. The first change we are implementing, is to welcome fashion textiles courses to the cornerstone event of Graduate Fashion Week, widening participation, bringing together craftsmanship and creativity.”

GFF announces new team members and first managing director, alongside a new strategy to support fashion talent across all disciplines

Sarah Ajayi, Manchester Met wins GFW Gold Award 2025 Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

In addition to a new managing director, the GFF also appointed new team members to drive forward the mission of the charity to support fashion talent across all disciplines, and from across the UK, “to thrive in the fashion industry”.

Annabel Waterhouse-Biggins, who previously worked at the British Fashion Council and was the lead on the GFF x PVH Foundation project, has taken on the role of communications and special projects director.

In her new role, Waterhouse-Biggins will continue to lead the GFF x PVH Foundation programme, including The Fashion Accelerator, focused on creating opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs, alongside directing year-round communications, branding and digital output for the charity.

“Graduate Fashion Foundation is the place to discover fresh talent from across the spectrum of fashion disciplines, and I look forward to supporting the mission of challenging the fashion industry to be progressive, inclusive, diverse and sustainable, by supporting new and energising voices coming from education right now,” added Waterhouse-Biggins.

The charity also named Aswan Magumbe, a freelance journalist, brand and content strategist and academic practitioner, as its new social media manager. Magumbe will be working on content across all channels and connecting with the industry, as well as working with the wider team on the charity's rebranding.

The GFF acts as a springboard for new fashion talent, and over the past 34 years, it has supported more than 100,000 newly graduated and undergraduate students. Its goal is to bridge the gap between graduation and employment to ensure the “best start possible” for fashion talent in the industry.