Greg Kleffner appointed to Destination Maternity’s board

Destination Maternity Corporation has appointed Greg Kleffner to the board of directors, effective March 29, 2019. The company said, Kleffner brings over 17 years of public company leadership experience following a 25-year career with Arthur Andersen. He will be a member of the firm’s audit and compensation committees. In conjunction with this appointment, the company added, current board member Andrea J. Funk has resigned to pursue other interests, effective March 28, 2019, and current board member Lisa Gavales, has been named Chairman of the firm’s nominating & corporate governance committee, effective March 28, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg to our board of directors,” said Anne-Charlotte Windal, Destination Maternity’s Independent Chair of the board in a statement, adding, “Greg brings with him a wealth of financial expertise and his extensive public company experience within the apparel industry will be incredibly helpful as the company continues to execute on its strategic growth initiatives.”

Kleffner was previously the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Stein Mart, Inc., a publicly-traded apparel retailer headquartered in Jacksonville, Fl which he joined in August 2009 and retired from in January 2019. At Stein Mart, he was responsible for financial management, treasury, investor relations, credit card operations, internal audit, stores audit and asset protection. Prior to joining Stein Mart, Kleffner spent six years at Kellwood Company, a women’s apparel and soft goods marketer and manufacturer, in various finance roles including, chief financial officer from 2007 to 2008. Prior to joining Kellwood Company in 2002, he was audit partner at Arthur Andersen LLP in St. Louis.