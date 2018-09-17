Gregory Henchel to join Abercrombie & Fitch as General Counsel

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has appointed Gregory J. Henchel as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. The company said, Henchel brings 25 years of broad legal experience to the company, including more than ten years in the retail sector. Henchel’s experience spans general corporate, commercial, securities, regulatory, employment and intellectual property law, corporate governance and litigation. He would join the business on October 1, 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, the company’s CEO, Fran Horowitz said in a statement: "We are pleased to welcome Greg to A&F Co. and our family of brands. With his strong background in retail, and broad range of legal expertise, we look forward to his strategic guidance and support as we continue to transform our company and grow our brands globally."

Henchel, the company added, will lead A&F’s global legal department, and serve as Corporate Secretary. He will report to Horowitz.

"I'm excited to join A&F at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. I look forward to working with Fran and the global team as the brands continue to evolve,” added Henchel.

Henchel was previously with HSN, Inc. where he served as chief legal officer for the 3 billion dollars multi-channel retailer. Prior to HSN, Henchel served as general counsel at Tween Brands, Inc. Before his roles in the retail sector, Henchel was assistant general counsel at Cardinal Health, Inc., the global medical device, pharmaceutical and healthcare technology company. He began his career as a litigation associate at Jones Day.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch website