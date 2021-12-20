Grita Loebsack named Nivea president

Beiersdorf AG, which includes skincare brands Nivea and Eucerin, has appointed Grita Loebsack to the company’s executive board in the newly created position as president of Nivea, effective January 2022.

Loebsack, who joins EssilorLuxottica, where she is currently chief marketing officer, will take over the global management of the Nivea as president to drive the future of the skincare brand.

Vincent Warnery, chairman of Beiersdorf’s Executive Board, said in a statement: “I am very pleased that Grita Loebsack will take over responsibility for our flagship brand Nivea, leading it into an even more successful future.

“I am convinced that she will develop Nivea into an even more global, digital and sustainable brand, inspiring our consumers around the world.”

Reinhard Pöllath, chairman of Beiersdorf’s supervisory board, added: “With Grita Loebsack, Beiersdorf gains an experienced manager with broad international expertise in skin care and global brands. Leading the iconic Nivea brand, she will be an excellent addition to the executive team in driving the implementation of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy.”

Loebsack has previous management experience in skincare, as well as global brand-building through previous leadership roles at Essilor, Unilever and L’Oréal. Her key roles have included being international marketing director skincare at L’Oréal Paris, global brand president at Vichy and chief executive of fashion and leather goods at Kering.