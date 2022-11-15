Grosvenor names new director of Liverpool One

Property company Grosvenor have appointed Chris Jukes as the new director of Liverpool One, succeeding Alison Clegg, who is retiring after leading the retail destination for 15 years.

Jukes joined Grosvenor in 2005 and has held various finance positions in Grosvenor Property UK and the broader Grosvenor business. Currently, he is responsible for finance in the UK property business development and investment teams, including Liverpool One.

He takes up his new role at Liverpool One on December 1 and will work alongside Clegg until she retires in March 2023.

Clegg has worked for Grosvenor for 15 years, joining in March 2007, ahead of the opening of the first phase of Liverpool One in May the following year. She has been involved with Liverpool One throughout her time at Grosvenor and most recently successfully led the destination through the pandemic and its significant bounce back.

Liverpool One’s evolving offering, including the opening of Charlotte Tilbury’s first boutique outside London, has helped drive sales up 20.9 percent year-to-date compared to 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Jukes said in a statement: “The opportunity to lead Liverpool One is a hugely galvanising prospect. I joined Grosvenor in 2005 to work on the project, so to return and lead the team into the 15-year anniversary of Liverpool One is very rewarding.

“Whilst the retail sector faces many challenges, well-managed and curated destinations will continue to perform. With Eurovision coming to Liverpool next year, as well as our own milestone, it is set to be an exciting time for the UK’s most sociable city.”

Grosvenor owns 23 percent of Liverpool One via the Grosvenor Liverpool Fund and also manages the destination on behalf of all investors. Since opening in 2008, the 1.65 million square foot regeneration scheme has become one of the dominant retail and entertainment destinations in the UK, attracting around 29 million visitors annually.