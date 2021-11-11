Gucci CEO becomes partner in investment company

Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri has become a partner in Orienta Capital Partners, a company specializing in investments in SMEs with high growth potential. Bizzarri will be on the executive board, however details of his stake in the company were not disclosed.

“Orienta Capital Partners is a constantly evolving reality and the arrival of a top manager of the calibre of Marco in the advisory board of the company goes precisely in the direction of strengthening the vision of the team of managers and entrepreneurs who founded it. Thanks to his intuition and experience, the team will benefit from an important contribution to continue to create value in the companies in the portfolio, as well as to deepen and seize new investment opportunities in line with our identity,” said Augusto Balestra, a partner at Orienta.

Bizzarri has been at the helm of Gucci since December 2014, transforming the Italian luxury house to a 10 billion euro brand since his appointment, appointing star designer Alessandro Michele in his first month of office. His illustrious career also saw him as CEO of Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta prior to joining Gucci.

Since 2012 Bizzarri has also been a member of Kering’s Executive Committee.

Orienta Capital’s expertise lies in providing financial advice to companies institutions, with over € 2,050 million euros of assets in its portfolio.