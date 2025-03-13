Gucci names Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia as creative director

Kering has found its new creative lead for Gucci. Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia has been appointed as the Italian luxury house’s new artistic director. He will take up the post early July 2025, a press release from Kering has revealed.

The group’s decision to turn to Gvasalia leant on his “profound understanding of contemporary culture, coupled with his extensive experience in conceiving visionary projects”, Kering’s deputy CEO, Francesca Bellettini, said in a statement.

She added that such a gift has established the designer “as one of the most influential and accomplished creatives of his generation”. As such, Bellettini believes his appointment was “the perfect catalyst to reignite Gucci’s creative energy”.

Gvasalia has been serving as the artistic director to Balenciaga, another Kering-owned brand, since 2015. Bellettini told reporters at Kering’s headquarters, including those at WWD, that the Georgian designer would end his tenure at the Spanish luxury house with a haute couture show on July 6, before joining Gucci later the same month.

Demna to wrap up at Balenciaga in July

He will succeed Sabato De Sarno, who stepped down from Gucci after only being appointed to the house in 2023. During this time, his collections came under scrutiny as Kering continued to tackle sharp declines in revenue, prompting the start of a turnaround plan, a widespread restructuring and a flurry of rumours regarding who would be suitable to take up the creative helm.

In Gvasalia, it seems Kering has found its answer. The group’s CEO and chairman, François-Henri Pinault, said: “Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the group's success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs. As I thank him for everything he has accomplished over the past 10 years, I look forward to seeing him shape Gucci’s new artistic direction.”

In his own statement, Gvasalia said: “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honor to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci's amazing story.”