Gucci: New chief industrial and supply chain officer comes from Prada

Massimo Vian has moved from the Prada Group to Kering. Vian, who most recently served as chief operating officer for Italian fashion house Prada, has been appointed to the newly created role of chief industrial and supply chain officer at the Florentine luxury label Gucci. According to the industry magazine WWD, he will take up his new position on January 15, 2024.

In his new role, Vian will report directly to Gucci chief executive officer Jean-François Palus and will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the brand's leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear and jewellery, as well as overseeing product allocation processes across Gucci's various sales channels.

Most recently, he was chief operating officer at Prada for almost three years, a role he initially took on in 2020 following his short stint as chief executive officer at the cashmere brand Falconeri.