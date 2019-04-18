Gwenda van Vliet is the new CMO of denim brand G-Star Raw

G-Star Raw has announced the appointment of Gwenda van Vliet to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. She will be tasked with “defining, amplifying and expanding the brand’s voice to position the business for long-term growth”, according to a press release issued today by the denim brand.

“I’ve always admired G-Star's unconventional ethos, including the culture, creativity and innovative spirit of the brand. These core values are what makes G-Star unique and I am thrilled to work with the team on the important task to deliver a bold, new and exciting point of view to our consumers around the world”, said van Vliet in the statement. She is joining G-Star Raw from Austrian hosiery brand Wolford, where she served as Global Brand and Marketing Director. Prior to working at Wolford, she held the same role at VF Corporation.

G-Star Raw was founded in 1989 in Amsterdam, offering “luxury denim for the streets”. Currently available in over 6,500 points of sale worldwide, the brand is co-owned by musician Pharell Williams since 2016.

Picture: courtesy G-Star Raw