Gwynn Milligan joins TheLittleLoop board ahead of adult fashion expansion

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, the UK’s first aggregated garment circularity platform, TheLittleLoop, has appointed former JoJo Maman Bébé CEO Gwynn Milligan as a non-executive director. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the company prepares for a major 2026 expansion into adult fashion under the new brand name Lloop. With over 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience, Milligan is expected to provide deep industry expertise to help the platform scale its collaborative resale ecosystem.

Charlotte Morley, founder and CEO of TheLittleLoop, noted that Milligan’s background in driving commercial success and building customer trust will be "transformative" as the business bridges the gap between traditional retail and sustainable practices.

Milligan, who also holds advisory roles at Returnal and PO.P, expressed excitement about the platform's potential to redefine brand-customer relationships through "plug-and-play" circular solutions that deliver revenue and loyalty without added operational complexity.

By fostering a shared ecosystem where brands can participate in resale at low risk, thelittleloop aims to make sustainable fashion both effortless and commercially viable for mainstream retailers.