Gymshark appoints first chief supply chain officer

Sportswear brand Gymshark has tapped Lacoste exec Laurent Madelaine as its first chief supply chain officer.

Madelaine joined the French fashion brand in 2017 as global marketing director before being promoted to executive vice president of operations in 2019. Earlier in his career, he spent time at Sears, Carrefour, and Tesco.

In his new role at Gymshark, Madelaine will oversee sourcing, supply chain, and logistics. He will also be responsible for quality control and the brand’s sustainability strategy.

He will report directly to CEO and founder Ben Francis.

“The parallels between my and Gymshark’s passion for community were instantly evident,” Madelaine said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited to play my part in making Gymshark the most iconic British brand on the planet.”

Madelaine is the latest in a string of recent top level appointments at Gymshark, including Asos’ Mat Dunn joining as chief financial officer, Burberry’s John Douglas joining as chief technology officer, and The Very Group’s Carly O’Brien joining as vice president of marketing.

Francis described Madelaine as “the perfect person” for the role.

He said: “His sourcing experience, which has taken him all over the world, combined with the importance he places on community makes him an incredible addition to the team. And his expertise within both retail and fashion will bring an invaluable new layer to our supply chain. I can’t wait to see what he brings.”