Gymshark appoints new chief technology officer

British gym and fitness apparel brand Gymshark has appointed former Boden executive Shaun Perkinson as its new chief technology officer, succeeding John Douglas, who is retiring.

Perkinson joins Gymshark from Saudi Arabia’s Al Waha Travel Retailer, where he served as chief technology officer from September 2025 to July 2026. Prior to that, he held the role of chief technology officer at British fashion and lifestyle brand Boden between 2019 and 2024. He was also vice president of technology at both Tory Burch and Burberry.

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said on LinkedIn: “Shaun brings more than 20 years of experience building products and leading technology teams, but what really stood out to me was his combination of technical expertise, commercial instinct and collaborative approach.

“Technology will continue to play a pivotal role in helping us create better experiences for our community and supporting the next stage of our growth. Shaun joins us at an exciting time, and I’m confident we’ll do great things together.”

Francis also paid tribute to Douglas, who has been with Gymshark since 2021, stating: “Five years ago, John Douglas joined Gymshark to help us build the technology needed for our next stage of growth. Now, after an incredible career in technology, he's made the decision to retire.

“I can honestly say Gymshark wouldn't be where it is today without him. When John joined Gymshark, we were entering a pivotal stage in our journey. Over the last five years, he's led our technology function through some of the biggest moments in our growth. He's helped us scale, navigate complex challenges and set us up for the future, always bringing incredible experience, humility and calmness along the way.”