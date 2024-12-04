Gymshark CFO Mathew Dunn resigned

Gymshark Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mathew Dunn, has left the fast-growing British sportswear brand after less than two years, a Gymshark spokesperson shared in a statement to FashionUnited. Dunn's departure comes at a time when the sportswear brand is busy expanding internationally.

Dunn joined Gymshark in December 2022. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of online retailer Asos.

A Gymshark spokesperson shared: “Mat Dunn served as Chief Financial Officer from December 2022 to November 2024. During that time, Mat played a key role in developing our finance and commercial functions and we thank him for all he has contributed.”

His departure follows a period in which Gymshark is busy expanding its stores. The sportswear specialist will open its first Dutch store in Amsterdam in the spring of 2025.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.