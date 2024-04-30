Gymshark names Kim Dolder as its first GM for North America

Gymshark has appointed Kim Dolder to the newly created role of general manager, North America.

Dolder, the company said, is the latest in a series of senior appointments at Gymshark, following Mat Dunn joining from Asos as chief financial officer, Carly Natalizia joining from The Very Group as chief digital officer and Laurent Madeleine joining from Lacoste as chief supply chain officer.

Commenting on her new role at Gymshark, Kim Dolder said in a statement: “There are two things that really get me out of bed in the morning - the world of fitness and growing brands in the market. Therefore, to be able to join Gymshark at this point on its incredible journey is a dream come true.”

In her new role, Dolder will be responsible for overseeing Gymshark’s expansion in North America, leading the office and team in New York, as well as growing brand awareness and the physical experiences for the brand’s community. She will report to chief financial officer Mat Dunn.

“North America is comfortably our biggest region, responsible for half of our annual revenues. Yet, we still have such a small slice of the market, meaning the opportunity for Gymshark here truly is massive. As we look up our brand awareness and physical presence, I can think of no one better than Kim to lead this charge,” added Ben Francis, founder and CEO of Gymshark.

Dolder joins Gymshark following four years at Abercrombie and Fitch, where she was senior vice president and general manager for the Gilly Hicks brand. The company added that she was responsible for relaunching Gilly Hicks as an activewear brand and expanding both its physical retail and digital presence. Prior to there, she held senior roles at Target, Outdoor Voices and Under Armor.

Gymshark has also appointed Hannah Mercer, ex-Adidas executive to general manager, wholesale and retail to lead its physical expansion.