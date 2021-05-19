Gymshark names new chief product officer

Gymshark has named Danielle Petesic as its new chief product officer (CPO).

Petesic, who will take over the role from founder Ben Francis, joins from Lululemon where she’s spent almost four years as vice president of product development. Earlier in her career, she led production and product development teams at Mansur Gavriel, Alice & Olivia and Helmut Lang.

In her new position, Petesic will oversee a team of over 130 people and will be responsible for the end-to-end product creation from design to delivery, including product engineering, product marketing, and supply chain strategy.

She has moved from Vancouver and will be based at Gymshark HQ in Solihull, the UK.

“As soon as I began engaging with Ben Francis and [CEO] Steve Hewitt, I felt like it was meant to be,” Petesic said in a release. “The emphasis that Gymshark places on ethics and product integrity completely aligns with everything I stand for, and I am committed to carrying this forward.”

Hewitt commented: “We couldn’t be more excited about Danielle joining Gymshark to lead our talented, dynamic product function. The CPO role at Gymshark is driven by two things; to create an inspiring environment for our team so they can thrive and to ultimately design, build and deliver world-class product to our engaged and knowledgeable community.

“When we met Danielle, it was quickly evident that, given her international credentials and experience, she will help elevate Gymshark to the next level as we embark on our next chapter of growth.”

Gymshark has grown at a fast rate since its founding in 2012, driven by influencer marketing and increasing consumer demand for athleisure.

The company now functions in over 180 countries, has an audience of over 16 million on social media, and reported turnover of 380 million dollars in 2020.

Last summer, it became just the second British company since 2001 to achieve a valuation of over 1 billion pounds without any prior investment.