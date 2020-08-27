H&M Group appoints new chief technology officer

Alan Boehme has been named the new chief technology officer of the H&M Group. He will be charged with co-leading the company's new Business Tech organization, along with chief product officer Daniel Claesson. Business Tech will strengthen H&M's ability to innovate and develop its business.

Boehme takes the chief technology officer role over from Joel Ankarberg, who has been promoted to head of group strategy and transformation.

The tech executive brings extensive experience leading global transformations to H&M. He most recently worked with Procter & Gamble, and prior to that with Coca Cola.

“The fashion industry is facing great changes, new opportunities and experiences for customers and societies because of technology advances at an ever-increasing pace," Boehme said in a press release. "Combining technology advancements, will serve as a driver for H&M Group to become an even more customer centric company where new growth opportunities are enabled. I’m excited about being part of accelerating H&M Group's digital transformation."

Image: H&M Group