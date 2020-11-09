H&M Group appoints new head of sustainability

Leyla Ertur is taking over as the H&M Group's head of sustainability, effective January 1, 2021. She will take the reins from Anna Gedda, who has led the company's work in sustainability for six years. Gedda will become the H&M Group's new head of steering and strategic planning.

Ertur has been with the company since 2000. Over the past two decades, she has led teams across HR, production and global supply chain management. Most recently, she held dual positions as regional country manager production for Europe and head of global quality strategy and compliance.

“Leyla’s vast experience working in our production countries combined with her leadership skills make her ideally suited to carry on the fantastic work Anna and her team have done over the past six years," Helena Helmersson, the H&M Group's CEO, said in a press release. "I’m excited about what she will bring to the role as we continue pushing the boundaries within sustainability, driving the agenda both at H&M Group and for the industry."

Image: H&M Group