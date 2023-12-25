H&M Group names Hendrik Alpen as communications director

H&M Group has announced that Hendrik Alpen, currently head of engagement and transparency will take on the role as communications director.

Alpen, the company said in a statement, will succeed Andreas Eriksson, who has decided to leave the company to explore new opportunities.

The company added that Alpen has a long background within the company, with extensive experience from both communications and sustainability, in Sweden, Bangladesh and Germany, where he previously worked as head of communications and PR.

He will start the new position in January 2024 and report to Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group.