Haglöfs appoints new head of wholesale from Peak Performance

Swedish outdoor brand Haglöfs AB has appointed Marcus Grönberg to the role of global director of wholesale.

Grönberg, who is based in Stockholm, will take up his new position effective June 1, Haglöfs announced on Friday. He brings more than 15 years of international experience in the sporting goods and fashion industries, spanning the wholesale, retail and e-commerce sales channels. During this time, he has worked in Europe, Asia and North America.

“He is an excellent fit for us – not only because of his experience across various channels and regions, which he has gained at highly respected sports and outdoor brands, but also because he is a highly valued leader,” said Haglöfs CEO Andreas Lorenz. “Marcus will ensure close coordination with Paulina Arnberg, Haglöfs’ global director of direct-to-consumer (DTC) and merchandising, and the DTC team to create the best possible customer experiences across all channels.”

The new head of wholesale comes from Peak Performance, where he is currently general manager for the US and Canada. According to his Linkedin profile, he has worked for the Swedish sportswear label for more than ten years. During that decade, he held various positions within the company. Prior to that, he worked for sportswear providers such as Björn Borg and Adidas.

The appointment follows Haglöfs’ announcement in March that it had appointed Linden Mallory as chief product officer (CPO) and promoted Paulina Arnberg to global director DTC & merchandising.